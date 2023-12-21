Shop for the items you didn’t get on Christmas at Learning Express Toys

If you couldn't get your hands on some of the most popular items for Christmas Learning...
If you couldn’t get your hands on some of the most popular items for Christmas Learning Express Toys is encouraging shoppers to come to the store to see if they can find what they are looking for.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 21, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you couldn’t get your hands on some of the most popular items for Christmas, Learning Express Toys is encouraging shoppers to come to the store to see if they can find what they are looking for.

Learning Express has some of the most popular toys and plush dolls on their shelves like legos, jellycat, tonies and more.

Owner Bridget Mais says customers will start heading towards their store as soon as the holidays end.

“We have people come in at least three weeks after Christmas whether they forgot someone or something happened with shipping.”

Learning Express Toys is located at 1505 University Drive E #130 in College Station.

