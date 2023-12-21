Small town, big talent: Physical therapists help patients triumph after tragedy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Patients at St Joseph Health in Caldwell are making huge strides in their recovery.

They credit Physical Therapist, Benjamin White, and his team for their success.

“There are people who want to get better. We were searching and searching for somebody. Then, we found Ben,” Joan Majors said.

White specializes in neurology, treating the whole body and spirit.

“As I approach these diagnoses, I look at them rather holistically. I pay attention to the patients’ needs and what they care the most about,” White said.

“Small town, big talent.” That’s what Majors says about White and his team.

“People don’t know about Ben and this team. I was driving to South College Station,” she explained.

Now that she knows this facility, with this kind of care, exists in Caldwell, she wants others to know about it too.

“You find confidence when somebody is confident in their skill. I’m telling the doctors ‘do you know who this guy is? Do you know this is here?’” she said.

Once paralyzed, Majors is working to regain strength and mobility in her hands. White coaches her through everyday movements like spraying a bottle of Pam, putting on and taking off the cap to a beverage, and using a computer mouse, which something Majors has to do every day for her job.

“Ben takes the scissors and you see him over there, and he’s in serious, deep thought. He’s thinking about the muscles you’ll have to use for that movement. When you have a mastery of what you know, it shows in things like that. Maybe it’s not something everybody needs every day, but if you need it, you need it,” Majors said.

If you need it, White and his team are going to help you make it happen.

“One of the things that I want myself and our team to do is to be extremely specific, innovative, excellent as we lead you to your goals, especially when there’s something that you can’t do that the normal person sees as simple. It’s actually really complex how the body is designed,” White said.

Don’t give up because there’s a physical therapist in Caldwell who won’t stop until you’re successful.

“I’ve seen it right in front of my eyes that individuals who are out one, two, twenty years from their neurological injury find success when they’re met with a therapist who treats them holistically, specifically, and from an evidence-based model. That’s what we do here, and we invite you to come join the St Joe’s family. Come find your success and your quality of life within our team,” White said.

To learn more, contact Benjamin White at (979) 567-2222 or email him at benjamin.white900@commonspirit.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.