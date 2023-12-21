Report: Texas A&M set to hire Jay Bateman as defensive coordinator

Texas A&M is set to hire Florida's assistant coach Jay Bateman as it's defensive coordinator.
Texas A&M is set to hire Florida's assistant coach Jay Bateman as it's defensive coordinator.
By KBTX sports
Dec. 21, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football and Mike Elko is set to hire Florida’s inside linebackers Jay Bateman, per Billy Liucci of TexAgs,

Bateman, 50, has spent the last two seasons on staff with Billy Napier in Gainesville, leading the Gators’ linebacking unit that saw two players drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft in third-rounder Ventrell Miller and sixth-rounder Amari Burney.

Prior to Florida, Bateman spent three seasons as North Carolina’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach (2019-21). Bateman helped engineer major improvements in the Tar Heel defense, which was one of the nation’s top five most improved units in total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense that year.

Prior to UNC, Bateman spent five seasons (2014-18) as Army’s defensive coordinator. Army won 29 games during Bateman’s tenure, including three bowl games during his last three seasons, which included two Top-10 finishes in total defense.

He also made stops at Lehigh (2005) and Richmond (2004). New Texas A&M coach Elko and Bateman worked together for a year early in their careers at Richmond.

Bateman is also the second member of Florida’s most recent staff to join Elko in college station, along with defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

Bateman is a native of Richmond, Virginia. He and his wife Heather have two children, Bea and CJ.

