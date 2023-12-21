Voices For Childen gearing up for Magical Moments Gala

By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices For Children is preparing for an evening of food and entertainment.

The organization is hosting its Magical Moments Gala on March 2, 2024.

There will be a silent auction and a performance by magician Malcolm Puckinger.

The gala will also recognize community members who have gone above and beyond for Voices For Children.

Shane and Jean Phelps are being honored as this year’s Champion For Children and say it is very humbling to be recognized.

“What we do to help the mission of Voices For Children pales in comparison to what the staff does every day to help abused and neglected children in foster care in Brazos County.”

The event will be held at The Hilton in College Station and starts at 6 p.m.

You can click here if you want to purchase tickets or become a sponsor for the Magical Moments Gala.

