Wreaths Across America offering to match donations until January 16
You can sponsor two wreaths for the price of one from now until mid-January
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ellen Fuller at Wreaths Across America joined First News at Four this week to share news of a donation match being offered by the organization from now until January 16.
When you sponsor a wreath for $17 for a veteran grave, it helps Gold Star Help - Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley Cemetery Supporters, with its many year-round projects, such as cemetery & headstone cleanings, veterans & caregiver outreach, and educational programs.
Click on the video above to learn more details.
You can sponsor a wreath online.
Checks payable to, WAA-tx0275p, can be mailed to:
PO BOX 1000
College Station, TX 77841
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.