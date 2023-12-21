Wreaths Across America offering to match donations until January 16

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ellen Fuller at Wreaths Across America joined First News at Four this week to share news of a donation match being offered by the organization from now until January 16.

When you sponsor a wreath for $17 for a veteran grave, it helps Gold Star Help - Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley Cemetery Supporters, with its many year-round projects, such as cemetery & headstone cleanings, veterans & caregiver outreach, and educational programs.

Click on the video above to learn more details.

You can sponsor a wreath online.

Checks payable to, WAA-tx0275p, can be mailed to:

PO BOX 1000

College Station, TX 77841

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.