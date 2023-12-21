Wreaths Across America offering to match donations until January 16

You can sponsor two wreaths for the price of one from now until mid-January
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ellen Fuller at Wreaths Across America joined First News at Four this week to share news of a donation match being offered by the organization from now until January 16.

When you sponsor a wreath for $17 for a veteran grave, it helps Gold Star Help - Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley Cemetery Supporters, with its many year-round projects, such as cemetery & headstone cleanings, veterans & caregiver outreach, and educational programs.

Click on the video above to learn more details.

You can sponsor a wreath online.

Checks payable to, WAA-tx0275p, can be mailed to:

PO BOX 1000

College Station, TX 77841

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s an impending acquisition of the local BigShots location by its former competitor TopGolf.
Bryan City Council to meet Thursday to discuss impending acquisition of BigShots by TopGolf
University Police evacuated the buildings and at 11:20 a.m., they deemed the scene safe.
All Clear: University police deem scene safe after Texas A&M receives ‘non-credible’ bomb threats
A police officer’s finger was broken while attempting to arrest Jose Ramirez during a traffic...
Bryan man sentenced to 18 years in prison for breaking officer’s finger
College Station Police Department
College Station reaches agreement to share information with family in police shooting lawsuit
Linda Rosier was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime. When she was released on Sunday at...
Bryan woman accused of breaking into cars right after she’s released from jail

Latest News

Local restaurants open this year on Christmas Day
Brazos County to demolish former Bryan ISD administration building, new facility planned
Brazos County to demolish former Bryan ISD administration building, new facility planned
Ellen Fuller at Wreaths Across America joined First News at Four this week to share news of a...
You can sponsor two wreaths for the price of one from now until mid-January
Dawn Hammatt has been appointed as new Director of George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and...
New Bush Library and Museum director speaks to KBTX ahead of move