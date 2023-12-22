Bryan and College Station Police stress Importance of securing firearms from vehicles

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -As a firearm owner, experts say it is your responsibility to know how to properly handle and secure them safely.

Around 9,000 handguns were reported lost or stolen in the United States last year, including several from right here in the Brazos Valley. According to “Everytown for Gun Safety,” a nonprofit combating gun violence, an average of one gun is stolen from a car every 15 minutes.

FBI data from 2020 reveals that about 40,000 guns, including pistols, handguns, revolvers, shotguns, and more, were taken from cars across 271 cities, marking a significant rise from a decade ago when the same data reported fewer than 4,000 stolen guns.

Experts say while leaving a gun in a car is not illegal, experts say it’s not always the best practice. This year, 53 guns were stolen from cars in Bryan, including three in the past week. While it’s fewer than the 73 stolen last year, the police are still concerned. They say most thefts happen overnight in residential areas where people leave car doors unlocked.

“Even if you’re locking your car, always take that firearm out at night, even if you’re leaving your car in your driveway. Your firearm isn’t going to do you any good if it’s sitting in your car so removing those each night, or if you’re out running errands, either leave it at home or have it with you is better than leaving it in your car,” said Bryan Police Department Public Information Officer Kole Taylor.

Bryan Police Department Public Information Officer Kole Taylor (KBTX)

While the exact numbers and data from College Station weren’t immediately available, it’s an issue they’re seeing too.

Both Bryan and College Station police have campaigns called the 9 p.m. routine that focuses on educating community members about best safety practices, including removing valuables like guns from your car.

Don't let the hectic holiday season throw off your routine! Make sure you have locked your vehicle doors and removed any valuables! pic.twitter.com/a0WN5NF3yd — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 22, 2023

“Firearms. Take your firearms inside. Do not leave your firearms inside your car. We’re seeing an influx of cars that are being stolen because people leave their keys in as well as getting their firearms taken. These firearms and stolen cars are being used in other criminal activities,” said College Station Police Department Public Information Officer David Simmons.

College Station Police Department Public Information Officer David Simmons (KBTX)

Over in Bryan, firearms instructor Shane Savage teaches the importance of firearm safety among other subjects. He says there are effective methods to safeguard your gun rights, ensure personal safety, and securely store your weapons.

“You have to be aware of your situation and where you’re at and what you want to do because it’s all a balance and it has to be what you’re comfortable with and what you’re safe with because if you do something and that firearm falls into the wrong hands, you are responsible for that,” said Savage. “There are tons of vehicle mounts they make that will help secure those firearms and still have them readily available to you while still making them more secure from anyone that you don’t expect to be in your vehicle or anyone that you do expect to be in your vehicle, but you don’t want to have access to your firearm.”

Shane Savage, firearms instructor and owner of Savage Outdoor & Defense (KBTX)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.