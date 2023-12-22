Classroom Champion Jacob Larkin of College Station High School

KBTX News 3 at Six(Early Edition)
By Travis Musgrove
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion Jacob Larkin. The College Station High School senior has a 4.8 grade point average and ranks number one in his class.

Jacob is a National Merit Semifinalist and has placed at state for UIL Academics for the past 2 years.

Jacob is active in the community with American Cancer Society, HOSA Future Health Professionals, student council, and his church youth group.

“Jacob’s key to success is just his will and determination to be successful at whatever he does. One thing I wish younger kids would have that Jacob is very strong with would be the determined work ethic,” said AP Psychology and World Geography teacher Matthew Gray.

“Being the best I can be is something that’s always come really natural to me is just something I always strive for. You’re going to get the most out of what you do. If you invest, really invest in it. Give your time and your effort to get the best result possible,” said Jacob Larkin.

Athletically Jacob plays basketball and track and field for the cougars and has earned Defensive player of the year. For the past two years has earned Academic All-District.

“He’s an Energizer bunny for us. He brings the energy, he keeps plays alive a lot for us. He does really, really, really the intangible stuff. I’m going to miss the high fives. He gives the best high fives in the world,” said head basketball coach Jerron Reese. “I’m definitely going to miss those interactions with him, even off the basketball floor.”

Jacob plans on attending Texas A&M and majoring in Neuroscience.

Congratulations to Jacob Larkin, this week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

