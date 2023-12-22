College Station woman says tree trimmer scammers in the Houston area also targeted her home

Thieves posing as tree trimmers have targeted at least two families in Houston and possibly a third home in College Station.
By Rusty Surette
Dec. 21, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman says on Monday a pair of men offering to trim trees at her home took off with some of her personal property.

“As one of the men distracted me in the front, the other went into the back and went into my home,” she said.

The woman asked not to be identified and said College Station police were investigating her case, but she reached out to News 3′s Rusty Surette after she said she saw the same men featured on a Houston TV news report.

On Wednesday, KHOU-TV in Houston shared a story of two crooks who cleverly made their way into a woman’s home.

Click here to see that report

On Thursday, another family in the Houston area contacted KHOU and said the same thing happened to them. Just like the other victims, one of the suspects distracted the homeowner while the other went inside and took off with valuable items.

Click here to see the second KHOU report.

Anyone with information should call the Houston Police Department.

