Creating the perfect mini gingerbread house!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A mini gingerbread house is the perfect size to decorate and eat!

College Station baker and owner of Peace Love and Cakes, Steffany Bowling, shares some designing tips and tells us how to get your house to stick together perfectly.

She said the key is the consistency of your royal icing.

“You want to add a little more powdered sugar when you’re making the royal icing to thicken it up. Not too much, because you want it to stick,” said Bowling.

She said she prefers decorating her gingerbread house in a traditional way, but said you can get really creative with it and add some candy pieces too.

You can buy a pre-made kit, or make your own gingerbread using your favorite recipe.

Bowling said she makes her own and uses cookie cutters in the shape of different parts of the house, so she can put it together herself.

When you’re done decorating, you can sprinkle some powdered sugar on top of your house to make it look like snow.

