Creating the perfect mini gingerbread house!

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A mini gingerbread house is the perfect size to decorate and eat!

College Station baker and owner of Peace Love and Cakes, Steffany Bowling, shares some designing tips and tells us how to get your house to stick together perfectly.

She said the key is the consistency of your royal icing.

“You want to add a little more powdered sugar when you’re making the royal icing to thicken it up. Not too much, because you want it to stick,” said Bowling.

She said she prefers decorating her gingerbread house in a traditional way, but said you can get really creative with it and add some candy pieces too.

You can buy a pre-made kit, or make your own gingerbread using your favorite recipe.

Bowling said she makes her own and uses cookie cutters in the shape of different parts of the house, so she can put it together herself.

When you’re done decorating, you can sprinkle some powdered sugar on top of your house to make it look like snow.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s an impending acquisition of the local BigShots location by its former competitor TopGolf.
Bryan City Council to meet Thursday to discuss impending acquisition of BigShots by TopGolf
A police officer’s finger was broken while attempting to arrest Jose Ramirez during a traffic...
Bryan man sentenced to 18 years in prison for breaking officer’s finger
Puppies were found on the side of Highway 46 in Franklin
Puppies in quarantine after being abandoned on Robertson County highway
The lineup has been announced for the Big Barn Dance Music Festival in Bryan in May.
Lineup announced for Bryan’s Big Barn Dance Music Festival in May
The vehicle was left running and unlocked outside a home on Weaver Street, said police.
Bryan police nab two teens following stolen car chase

Latest News

gingerbread house
gingerbread house
Voices For Childen gearing up for Magical Moments Gala
Voices For Childen gearing up for Magical Moments Gala
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Making sugar cookies to leave out for Santa
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Making sugar cookies to leave out for Santa