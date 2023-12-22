Derek Miller Named Football Recruiting General Manager

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko announced the addition of Derek Miller to the Aggie football staff as the recruiting general manager.

Miller previously served in the same role under Elko for two seasons at Duke.

With the Blue Devils, Miller oversaw advance scouting and recruiting efforts for the football program, while administering camps and clinics.

He was a student manager at Bowling Green when Elko was the defensive coordinator for the Falcons (2012-13).

Miller made the move to Duke after spending the 2021 season at East Carolina as the director of football player personnel and recruiting.

While there, he coordinated prospect visits, on-campus evaluations, walk-on tryouts, creative media oversight and served as the scouting coordinator.

Prior to his time in Greenville, North Carolina, Miller was the director of football operations and player personnel at his alma mater, Bowling Green, before being elevated to the general manager.

In 2020, he directed all non-coaching aspects of the program, which included budget management, recruiting, academic and APR monitoring, team travel, summer camps, community service, Pro Day and daily operations.

From a recruiting standpoint, Miller led the identification, evaluation and acquisition process, along with organizing prospect visits and providing creative leadership to the team’s social media and graphics efforts.

Miller started his career serving as the assistant director of personnel at LSU (2014-15, 2017) and USC (2016).

He played an integral part in organizing three consensus national top-five recruiting classes and has worked alongside 78 NFL Draft picks throughout his professional career.

As an undergraduate at Bowling Green, Miller joined the football program as a student manager in 2012 under then-head coach Dave Clawson.

He graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and a minor in psychology and was part of the Falcons’ 2013 Mid-American Conference championship team.

Joining Miller on the recruiting staff in Aggieland will be Allen Gaudet, Kayla Hudson, Kianna Jasper, Shaun Cook and Oscar Monnier.

“Our organization is strong because we have outstanding people on our staff, and we are part of the overall team,” Miller said.

