Elijah Robinson on balancing both Texas A&M and Syracuse duties

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - While Coach Elko rounds out his coaching staff, interim head coach Elijah Robinson is balancing duties between preparing the team for a bowl game and his next stop Syracuse.

Robinson said his commitment to this team was to see the guys through the bowl game..

It might feel or seem weird to some with Coach Robinson balancing two schools but he said it’s just business.

“No way no how did I short A&M and the preparation for these kids,” Elijah Robinson said. “If I had to wake up at 5:00 a.m. and write out a schedule and get it to Dustin so the rest of the guys knew what the plan was.. giving our coordinators a chance to prepare ahead of time before I leave and go back on the road and make sure we have everything in line. When I’m here I’ve got my A&M shirt on and preparing these guys for a bowl game. When I’m at Syracuse.. I’m recruiting and that’s all we can do right now. I’m evaluating the players there. This part is business, and I’m trying the best of my ability to make sure I’m giving both sides everything I got.”

“I will always respect coach E-Rob,” Max Wright Texas A&M Tight End said. “Ultimately it’s a business, and he’s got to do what’s best for him and his family and the program he’s going to, but he’s going out the right way by us I think how he’s handling things.”

