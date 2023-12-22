Feel Good Friday : CSISD Teachers recognized for poistive impact on students

By Justin Dorsey
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station ISD education foundation says a record number of educators were recognized for making a positive impact on their students.

They are calling them Star Educator Teachers and they are asking teachers in the district to share any photos they have with their students.

Congratulations to the teachers who were recognized.

