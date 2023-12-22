Focus at Four: Tipping during the holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tipping during the holiday season can be difficult to navigate.

It can be tricky to know who and when to give a tip.

The Director of Texas Etiquette, Misty Harris, joined First News at Four to discuss the best practices this holiday season.

“The people you see normally if you already tip them, it’s nice to them an additional 10 percent on top of what you tip them. 20 percent is nice, 25 percent is really great. The people you don’t see as often, generally when they give you good service, you should probably tip them right then. But later on, if you think about them throughout the season, and they’re still there, don’t forget to go back and tell them thank you,” said Harris.

