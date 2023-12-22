Inmate sentenced to 30 years in prison for assaulting deputy in Grimes County

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County inmate who attacked a deputy at the county jail this past summer has been sentenced to three decades in prison for the assault.

Orlando Rodney James, 38, was found guilty of assault on a peace officer.

During the trial, several employees testified to the ongoing disciplinary issues with James including assaultive behavior, destroying county property, masturbating in front of female employees, and general defiance to the jail staff.

On June 14, prosecutors say James attacked a deputy who was working at the jail when the deputy inquired as to why James was refusing to clean his cell.

The news release from the DA’s office is shared below.

