Longest Night of the Year Homeless Memorial at Twin City Mission

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Prayers, songs and names read in remembrance of those who died in 2022.

Along with the lighting of candles, it is all a part of the Longest Night of the Year Homeless Memorial at the Twin City Mission in Bryan, held on this first day of winter.

“Not only is it the shortest day, the winter solstice, that also equates to the longest night. And from dusk until dawn, that marks the single longest period of time throughout the year that homeless individuals and families are having to deal with the elements,” said Ron Crozier, Director of Community Relations/Development at Twin City Mission.

“It’s a way of remembering those people as people, not statistics. They weren’t just people who came in and out of your programs, they were actual people,” Crozier said.

“It’s a needed thing, and this place means the world to me,” said Daniel McKinnon, a former client of Twin City Mission.

McKinnon was in the shelter for 50 weeks and was able to leave and make it on his own in August of 2021.

“It’s a dynamite place. It keeps you dry on rainy nights,” McKinnon said.

Nationally homelessness is reportedly up 12 percent and is the highest its been since the country started using it’s current county system in 2007.

“While we haven’t seen an increase in the number of people we provide services to, what we have seen is that people are more willing to come in and get some short-term care, short-term assistance and then move on,” Crozier said.

He says at one point there were one thousand homeless across seven counties. Next month they do a new number count, which helps with getting resources.

