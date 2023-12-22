Madisonville Christmas Company looks to ‘give back and do more’ after first holiday season

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas is year-round at Madisonville Christmas Company. After their first holiday season in business, they’re looking to grow their community presence even more.

Lindsey Allen, president of Madisonville Christmas Company, says their first holiday season was a huge success.

“We worked so hard to try to put something together that we could just share with the community and the state, and we had so many wonderful guests,” she said.

Located on Highway 45 and a short distance away from Buccee’s, the store reaches a wide audience, becoming even wider after TikTok caught a glimpse of the store.

Many videos later - one with over 45,000 likes - marketing coordinator Camryn Earley says customers are traveling from out of state to pay them a visit.

”You would not believe how many people from all generations that are like, ‘I saw you on TikTok and we had to come,’ but not just the locals, not really just the traffic on 45, like the people from out of the state coming in because they saw us on social media. I think that has been one of the coolest aspects of this whole thing,” she said.

With Christmas just days away, excitement is in the air.

“I think the adults are just as excited and are so happy to walk into this place than what the kids are,” Earley said.

Allen wants the store to be a year-round destination, not just a holiday visit. The season for wreaths and ornaments might be behind us soon, but they’re thinking outside of the Santa hat, and getting crafty in the process.

“Utilizing how to use your Christmas decorations at Easter, how to do it at Thanksgiving, all those extra holidays where you can get the most out of what you’re paying for,” Earley said.

A community-oriented business, the Christmas company wants to spread its success with other local businesses, often including them in their festivities.

“We had an outdoor movie and we had some local vendors coming and setting up outside, and the community really came out,” Allen said.

Earley said she values being a part of the Madisonville small business community and connecting with their customer base, no matter how far they might have traveled from.

”Being a part of the community, you can’t run a place like this without that. We want to be involved, we are involved, and we’re already thinking of ways next year how we can give back and do more,” she said.

The Madisonville Christmas Company sits on 12 acres of holiday magic.

