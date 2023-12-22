Santa brings a cold front for Christmas!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We have officially moved into the winter season, just days away from Santa stopping by, but it hasn’t felt all that festive. Cloudy, a bit humid, with high temperatures in the 70s is more like what we expect in March. If you have put away the Christmas sweaters, you may have one more opportunity to break them out!

THROUGH SATURDAY

As we close out the final week before the holiday, expect more of the same temperature-wise. Mornings in the low 60s with afternoons warming near or above 70°. What fluctuates is the rain chances each day. Waves of rainfall will move overhead, bringing light to moderate showers to some by Friday. Rain will lull Friday evening and early Saturday. Saturday evening plans? Current data as of Thursday afternoon brings a batch of rain through the Brazos Valley on the leading edge of a warm front anywhere from 6 pm to 11 pm. That brings us to Sunday...

UPDATED RAIN CHANCES for the Brazos Valley:

• Tonight/Friday: Scattered, light showers remain possible--coverage may be disappointing for many

• Saturday: Mainly dry until...

• Saturday Evening: Round of rain passing by still looks likely

•Sunday: AM rain/non-severe rumbles pic.twitter.com/W909kChUfz — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) December 21, 2023

CHRISTMAS EVE

Rainy start turns partly cloudy and mild by the afternoon. (KBTX)

Rain is still very likely by Christmas Eve, but the timeline has changed just a touch. Hi-resolution data is beginning to get a handle on this rain chance. We expect scattered rain and a few non-severe rumbles to pass overhead through about midday. With the rain moving in earlier in the day, this greatly undercuts any strong/severe storm activity. By the afternoon rain will gradually clear as temperatures once again climb to the 70s. While this may sound like a “Nightmare Before Christmas”, there is no need to fret! If you had cooler temperatures on your wish list, it looks like Santa is going to deliver!

CHRISTMAS DAY

Cooler air moves in as we sleep, most struggle to climb out of the 50s through the day! (KBTX)

As we sleep Sunday night, a cold front will move through, taking temperatures down to the 40s by Christmas morning. That sweater you returned to the bottom of the drawer? Get it back out! Another push of chilly air will keep highs on Christmas day in the mid and upper 50s, with a breezy northwest wind filtering in behind keeping things feeling brisk as we celebrate. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a festive chill!

