Snook EEA to host New Year’s Eve Scholarship Dance

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Extension Education Association will host a New Year’s Eve Scholarship Dance.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Snook SPJST Hall and will feature live music from the Edward Kopecky Fun Time Czech Band. Tickets are $15 or a VIP table can be purchased for $160.

“It’s our first one that we’re doing,” Michelle Zuckert with the EEA said. “All the money that we are making is going to go toward our scholarship fund.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling Billy Pitts at (979) 571-8591, Ann Sebesta at (210) 244-3362, or Lydia Faust (979) 676-2619. The group will also be selling tickets at Slovacek’s in Snook on Saturday, Dec. 31.

