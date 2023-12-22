Stash My Kick shoe drive to take place Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Saturday is the 4th Stash My Kicks shoe drive which will take place at Halftime Bar and Grill on Highway 21 in Bryan.

It will take place from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. The event started when a group of shoe collectors got together to give out their shoes as well as some new pairs they bought for those in need. Its put on by founder Elack Bazy, as well as others such as Carzavier Mosley, Jaron Guidry, and Roy Rodriguez.

“It was just something I wanted to do off the strength of remembrance for my mom,” said Bazy. “Just giving back to the community.”

The shoe drive started giving out 50 pairs of shoes, but over the years it has grown to the point it can give out 150 to 200 pairs a year.

“Just looking at the looks on the kid’s faces when we give out shoes and stuff and just knowing that they’re going to have a Christmas and they get something they wanted, it does a lot for me and just makes me feel better about myself and being able to help out in the community,” Bazy said.

They are looking for slightly used or new shoes to be donated, but they also accept cash through Cash App and Venmo. They are even collecting shoes right now.

“I know 150 to 200 pairs is what we are striving for this year, right now we are still at about 130 pairs so far and we are still collecting till Saturday,” Bazy said.

They will also give out $250 to two families that they raised from a sneaker raffle for a pair of new Air Jordans. The raffle tickets will be on Saturday a little bit after noon. Tickets and more information can be found on the organizer’s Facebook pages.

“You’d be surprised at how many kids actually need new shoes and appreciate getting a new pair of shoes for Christmas,” Guidry said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.