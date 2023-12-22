These holiday tunes will get you ready for Christmas

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With Christmas just days away we wanted to spread some holiday cheer on The Three.

Bryan-College Station DJ Jonos Davis prepared a Christmas mix that features Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, Feliz Navidad and more holiday classics.

Davis, who goes by DJ Sleazy Jo says he’s only been DJing for a few years and has performed at weddings, tailgates, community events and restaurants.

If you are interested in booking Davis for an event click here.

