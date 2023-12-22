Topgolf is on course to acquiring Bigshots Golf in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Topgolf is one step closer to calling Bryan home thanks to a new lease that the Bryan City Council approved on Thursday.

Before the transaction can be finished, the city of Bryan needs to approve the company’s lease of city land.

BigShots Golf’s lease agreement says if the company changes its name the city of Bryan must approve it.

The city council ratified a new contract that agreed to change the name of Bigshots and cleared the way for Topgolf to acquire the local business.

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez says the next phase consists of Topgolf moving into the BigShots facility.

“We’re very excited. Topgolf is a name brand and it brings a whole lot of more notoriety and it’s gonna bring more people to our midtown area. We are very appreciative to BigShots for choosing us and putting us on the map as well, and they have done a fantastic job of being a good partner with the city. We look forward to Topgolf as well, doing the same, and working hand-in-hand with them,” said Gutierrez.

Topgolf has until January 2nd to officially sign off on the agreement.

Some menu, equipment, and rebranding changes will occur.

Gutierrez said he wants to thank the Butler family for being a part of the success of BigShots

“I just want to tell the Butler family who brought this vision, who worked hand-in-hand with the city of Bryan to make this a reality, and has an integral part of what happening in our Midtown area, that just keeps on growing and developing and just becoming the place that everyone just goes to,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says he is excited about all of the new changes and welcomes Topgolf to the city of Bryan.

