Vanderbilt safety transferring to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s safeties room just got bigger with the addition of Vanderbilt transfer De’Rickey Wright.

Wright is 6′4 and 217 pounds. As a senior he started in ten games for the Dores where he had 46 tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions.

De'Rickey Wright, a 6-4, 217-pound safety from Vanderbilt, commits to transfer to Texas A&M. In four seasons with the Commodores, Wright appeared in 35 games with 26 starts and recorded 131 tackles, seven TFLs, 17 passes defended, five interceptions and three forced fumbles.

