Weekend Gardener: Persimmon tree

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a fruit tree option to plant, experts suggests a persimmon tree.

“Besides maybe jujube this is really the easiest popular fruit to grow and yeah, just super easy,” said Tim Hartmann with Texas A&M AgriLife.

Hartmann showed several varieties, including one that grows in the wild.

“This is the American persimmon. I picked this literally on the side of the road this morning. It’s gonna be full of seeds. Great flavor but just tiny,” he said.

“There are two types of the Asian persimmon. They can either be astringent where they have to be completely soft before you eat them. You can’t eat the skin. It’ll pucker your mouth.”

Hartmann cut into another one with a different flavor.

“You can just eat it like an apple. You can eat them when they’re firm, skin and all. Just a really mild, sweet flavor.”

He says it’s really easy to grow.

“As long as it has some sun some and some drainage it will do great,” said Hartmann.

