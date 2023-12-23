Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Oreo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Oreo is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Dec. 22.

According to the shelter, Oreo is a border collie who is about 5-6 years old and is sweet, gentle and distinguished.

He came into the shelter as a lost dog and even though he had a microchip, the shelter was not able to connect him with his previous family since the chip wasn’t registered.

Aggieland Humane has extended it’s “12 Strays of Christmas” promotion to all of their pets that are fixed and ready to go home, which means they can be adopted for just $12. That special will end on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Take a look at Oreo and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

After Saturday the shelter will be closed until Wednesday for the holidays.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

