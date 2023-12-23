Busy holiday travel season is underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are now in the busiest travel time for the Christmas holiday season.

More Texans are expected to drive than fly, but airports say they are seeing an increase in traffic.

According to AAA, nine-million in Texas are traveling. Of those, 8.3 million are driving.

“Airfare is up a little bit compared to a year ago. And so, you know there are some people that are going to choose to drive just because it’s cheaper to do so. About 90-percent of those traveling will drive,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas Media Relations.

Gas prices could play a role.

“College Station, we are looking at $2.73 today. It was $2.75 a week ago. It was $2.70 a year ago, so pretty much if you were filling up in College Station last Christmas, you’re probably not going to notice much of a difference. However, if you were filling up last week versus this week you probably will notice a difference.”

Yet Armbruster warned prices could spike this week with a pressure on demand for fuel.

“The good news is rental car prices are down slightly compared to last year,” said Armbruster.

Still, plenty of people are flying.

Airport officials at Easterwood in College Station say they expect about three to four thousand people between Friday and the end of the year, and say everything is operating as scheduled. They say they don’t have all of the challenges of other airports.

You may even be driving to Austin or Houston, where airports are preparing for a high volume of passengers.

Austin Bergstrom says they screened more than 65-thousand passengers over the last two days, that doesn’t include Friday which was expected to be the busiest.

ABIA released this statement.

“We have been supporting a record-breaking number of travelers all year long so we are ready for the high volume of departing passengers in the coming days. Passengers should plan ahead and arrive at least 2 1/2 hours prior to their domestic flights and 3 hours early for international. Teams all across the airport are working hard to unite families and loved ones this holiday season and we look forward to being a part of our customers holiday journeys.”

The airport also released these holiday travel tips.

Meantime, Houston is preparing to welcome its largest winter holiday travel crowd on record, exceeding the passenger total set in 2019.

You can read travel recommendations here.

AAA says it expects 46-thousand drivers in Texas to call them Saturday through the first of the year.

Most will be flat tires, dead batteries and engine problems.

