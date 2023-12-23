Hefner’s Career Night Powers Aggies Past Huskies

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- Texas A&M senior guard Hayden Hefner poured in a career-high 24 points to power the Aggies past the HCU Huskies 79-52 in front of a Fan Appreciation Game crowd of 5,475 on Friday at Reed Arena.

The 27-point victory snapped a two-game losing streak as the Aggies improved to 8-4, while HCU fell to 2-9. Hefner, from Nederland, Texas, connected on 7-of-14 shots, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc and 7-of-8 free throw attempts.

Also turning in a huge effort was senior Andersson Garcia, who logged career highs in four statistical categories with nine offensive rebounds, 19 total rebounds, four assists and two blocks. It was the most rebounds by an Aggies since 1990 when David Harris pulled down 19 boards against the Rice Owls.

Joining the career high party were sophomore forward Solomon Washington with five assists and junior guard Jace Carter with 12 rebounds.

The Aggies took a commanding 40-21 lead into halftime on the strength of 13 points by Hefner and seven rebounds from Garcia. The two teams were separated just four points at the 6:00 mark, but the Aggies out-scored Huskies 18-3 for the remainder of the half, including the final nine points of the half.

Also logging double-digit points were Carter and Wade Taylor IV with 10 points. Nine Aggies scored at least four points as the team logged its 11th game with 70 or more points in 12 contests.

A lackluster shooting night was offset by the Aggies’ ability to get to the free throw line and superior offensive rebounding. The Maroon & White hit 28-of-38 shots from the charity stripe, which was a season high for both free throws made and attempted. The Aggies entered the game as the nation’s top offensive rebounding team and posted 22 against the Huskies. It was the team’s third game with 20-plus offensive boards this season.

The Aggies were in single digits in turnovers for the fifth time this season with seven while forcing 18 that were converted into 25 points. Texas A&M had a double-digit advantage in total rebounds, pulling in 49 caroms which was the second-most this season.

Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Buzz Williams

On Garcia’s impact...”It was his first start of the season and I think he’s the Dominican Dennis Rodman. I think he’s unbelievable. I think he impacts the game without the ball more than any player I’ve coached.”

Senior Guard Hayden Hefner

On running new lineups...”I think it was mostly chemistry on the fly. We didn’t really practice some of those lineups and we knew going into the game that we were going to have to work on seeing who can play with who and who’s going to be mature enough to do their job. I think we did a good job of maintaining our composure through the game.”

Senior Forward Andersson Garcia

On learning from a win...”We just try to do the same things every game. Even though we won the game we can still learn. There are things that we can fix and do better in the next game.”

