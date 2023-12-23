Home Safety Tips while traveling

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the holidays comes travel and that means your home may be left alone.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says property crimes are more likely to occur over the holidays because the burglar targets those vacant homes.

KBTX spoke with law enforcement on how people can keep their homes safe while they’re out of town.

The biggest tip the Brazos County Sherriff’s Office says to keep in mind for those leaving their homes empty is “if you see something, say something.”

“That’s how a lot of crimes are deterred. So we encourage anybody ‘if they see something, say something’ and give us a call and we will come to check everything out,” said Deputy Sheriff, Nathan Dennis.

The Sheriff’s office says the biggest mistake people make is leaving packages on the porch, a beacon for porch pirates to grab, and a signal that no one is home.

“One of the things that we encourage folks to do is when you do get those packages, try to get those off your porch and inside the house and secure them as soon as possible,” said Dennis.

They recommend telling a trustworthy friend or neighbor that you’re leaving town so they can check on your home while you’re away.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, Chris Searles, sent a list of Holiday Safety Tips that can be found below:

Keep doors and windows locked.

Turn off Christmas lights and decorations when not at home.

Lock your vehicle and don’t leave the keys or key fobs in the vehicle.

Don’t leave purchases in plain view in your vehicle, lock them in the trunk.

Don’t leave packages out on your porch.

Never leave burning candles unattended.

Keep space heaters away from everything.

Don’t overload circuits or extension cords.

Never leave cooking and baking unattended.

If you are traveling for the holidays don’t post it on social media.

While traveling leave early, and plan for heavy traffic.

Don’t drive distracted.

Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working.

Keep a fire extinguisher close by.

Keep kids and pets away from open flames like candles, turkey fryers, fireplaces, and space heaters.

Park in well-lit areas and be aware of your surroundings.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash, only bring credit cars that you plan to use.

Keep kids and pets away from holiday plants like mistletoe, holly berries, etc., most are poisonous.

If enjoying holiday parties and get-togethers designate a sober driver or arrange for a rideshare.

