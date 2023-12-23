Max Wright’s A&M career wraps up after six seasons with the program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After six season’s with Texas A&M football, graduate student tight end Max Wright’s Aggie career will come to a close on Wednesday after the Texas Bowl.

It’s kind of poetic because Wright was on the team when they played Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl back in 2019.

Wright has played in 52 games recording 28 catches and three scores.

Max said it’s important for him to play in this bowl game because he wants to finish what he started.

“I want to finish on a good note and finish something I started six years ago when I came here in 2018 with a bunch of guys who aren’t on this roster anymore, or in the NFL or doing different things with their lives,” Max Wright said. “This team means the world to me and this team means the world to the guys in the locker room, and doing it the Aggie way... it’s finishing it out and seeing it through all the chaos we had this season.”

