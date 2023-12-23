Max Wright’s A&M career wraps up after six seasons with the program

Wrapping up Max Wright's A&M career
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After six season’s with Texas A&M football, graduate student tight end Max Wright’s Aggie career will come to a close on Wednesday after the Texas Bowl.

It’s kind of poetic because Wright was on the team when they played Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl back in 2019.

Wright has played in 52 games recording 28 catches and three scores.

Max said it’s important for him to play in this bowl game because he wants to finish what he started.

“I want to finish on a good note and finish something I started six years ago when I came here in 2018 with a bunch of guys who aren’t on this roster anymore, or in the NFL or doing different things with their lives,” Max Wright said. “This team means the world to me and this team means the world to the guys in the locker room, and doing it the Aggie way... it’s finishing it out and seeing it through all the chaos we had this season.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the hospital’s public safety department at...
Police looking for person of interest in thefts at hospital
Thieves posing as tree trimmers have targeted at least two families in Houston and possibly a...
College Station woman says tree trimmer scammers in the Houston area also targeted her home
WHATABURGER TREE
College Station mom’s Whataburger-themed Christmas tree grabs attention of fast-food chain
Local restaurants open this year on Christmas Day
Puppies were found on the side of Highway 46 in Franklin
Puppies in quarantine after being abandoned on Robertson County highway

Latest News

Wrapping up Max Wright's A&M career
Wrapping up Max Wright's A&M career
Vanderbilt safety transferring to Texas A&M
Texas A&M Football
Derek Miller Named Football Recruiting General Manager
Wesley Watson transferring to Texas A&M
Wesley Watson transferring to Texas A&M