Much needed rain chance drenches first half of Christmas Eve

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A weather maker ejecting out of the Desert Southwest Saturday is expected to bring rounds of rain to the Brazos Valley this Christmas weekend. Saturday evening holds the first potential for a quick grab at rain before a push of dry air kicks off widespread rain and storms to soak the first half of Christmas Eve.

After two unsuccessful rain chances in as many weeks, multiple high-resolution forecast models are in agreement of the prospect of wet weather through midday Sunday. The Brazos Valley stands to collect anywhere from half to an inch and a half of rainfall through early afternoon Christmas Eve. Localized higher totals upwards of three inches are not ruled out, especially where pockets of heavy rain pass by multiple times. Reduced visibility and brief ponding of water in low-lying areas and on streets may make for tricky holiday travel Sunday morning.

ROUND #1: SATURDAY LATE AFTERNOON - EVENING

Forecast for what radar could look like Saturday evening (December 23) (KBTX)

Evening Christmas parties? Headed out to look at neighborhood Christmas lights? A round of scattered, mainly light, rain is expected to sweep across the area from the southwest to east-northeast. Rain totals should generally remain low, with most collecting a few tenths of an inch to a quarter inch of rain. Embedded downpours have the potential to leave behind localized half to one-inch totals by midnight Sunday.

ROUND #2: CHRISTMAS EVE MORNING

Drier air rushing in from West Texas brings the most widespread, substantial round of weather to the area Sunday morning.

A scraggly line of rain and non-severe storms is forecast to approach the I-35 corridor by 4am - 6am. That line will then advance east to pass through the Brazos Valley between 7am and 11am. Scattered, isolated activity also has the potential to pass through the area ahead of this main line. The bulk of the wet weather should be east of the area by midday Sunday, with a few lingering showers not ruled out as late early-to-mid afternoon.

NON-SEVERE STORMS

While isolated storms could be hefty with either round of active weather crossing the area, severe weather is currently not expected this holiday weekend. Any significant storm could briefly produce:

Street ponding and minor flooding due to heavy rain

Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph

Brief bursts of lightning

Small hail to the size of a pea or slightly larger

While rain could inconvenience some plans or travels, it is much-needed water for the Brazos Valley. As of Saturday, Bryan-College Station is behind on rainfall by well over 13″. NOAA estimates that 6″ to 9″ of rain is needed over four weeks to ease the current drought conditions.

