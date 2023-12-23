NFL Flag Aggieland looking for sponsors, donors to send team to national competition

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A flag football team from the Brazos Valley recently won a regional competition and will represent the area on the national stage.

The team from NFL Flag Aggieland won the Houston Texans Regional Tournament and will get the opportunity to play during a national competition in Orlando as part of the NFL Pro Bowl festivities.

NFL Flag Aggieland will host a BBQ fundraiser on January 20, 2024, to help raise money to offset travel costs for the team as they make their way to Florida. Plates will cost $10, $15, or $20.

The group is still looking for a location to hold the event.

If you are interested in donating to NFL Flag Aggieland you can do so here.

