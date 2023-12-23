Road impassable after dam washed out in Burleson county

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution after a dam washed out.

The dam has washed out in the 6400 block of County Road 378.

Officials say the road is completely uncrossable at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Commissioner has been notified and has a crew working to find an alternate route until repairs can be completed.

