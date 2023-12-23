Salvation Army BCS placed 1st in Texas, 3rd in Nation in bell-ringing challenge

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station placed 1st in Texas and 3rd in the Nation in a National bell-ringing challenge.

This was a 4-hour bell-ringing competition that took place on December 9th.

Salvation Army BCS raised a little more than $44,000.

Salvation Army captain, Luis Villanueva, said he is very thankful for the team effort that made it possible.

“Even our staff members they help us, you know, even the mayors they contributed with that, rotary class, all those civil organizations, church members, even people at Walmart, you know, they help us a lot as well, and some anonymous donors who gave us checks for that challenge as well,” said Luis Villanueva.

Captain Luis Villanueva said the Salvation Army will receive a trophy for its placement.

Villanueva is encouraging community members to still donate to Red Kettle as Salvation Army BCS has only raised $165,000 of its $200,000 goal. You can donate online at salationarmybcs.org.

