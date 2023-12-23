Texas A&M Football completes 2024 early signing day class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football head coach Mike Elko completed his inaugural signing class after receiving National Letter of Intent from 14 student-athletes during the three-day early signing period.

After inking 12 student-athletes on Wednesday, December 20, Elko added two signees before the early signing period shut down on Friday.

Texas A&M 2024 Signing Class as of December 22, 2023

Wednesday Signing Day Press Conference Video

* indicates signed Friday Dec. 22

Signees

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Hometown (High School / Previous School)

Papa Ahfua

OL

6-4

285

Seattle, Wash. (O’Dea HS)

Ernest Campbell

WR

5-9

145

Refugio, Texas (Refugio)

Myles Davis

DB

6-2

200

Converse, Texas (Judson HS)

Dealyn Evans*

DL

6-5

270

Longview, Texas (Pine Tree HS)

Ashton Funk

OL

6-7

305

Katy, Texas (Tompkins HS)

Blake Ivy

OL

6-4

295

League City, Texas (Clear Springs HS)

Kendall Jackson

DL

6-4

260

Gainesville, Fla. (Buchholz HS)

Tristan Jernigan*

LB

6-1

220

Tupelo, Miss. (Tupelo HS)

Eric Karner

TE

6-5

225

Elmhurst, Ill. (Immaculate Conception)

Jordan Lockhart

LB

6-1

225

Redlands, Calif. (St. John Bosco)

Miles O’Neill

QB

6-5

230

Marblehead, Mass. (Hun School)

Jordan Pride

DB

6-2

185

Blountstown, Fla. (Blountstown HS)

Izaiah Williams

WR

6-0

172

Tampa, Fla. (Carrollwood Day HS)

Solomon Williams

DL

6-3

250

Tampa, Fla. (Carrollwood Day HS)

Position Breakdown

DB: 2

DL: 3

LB: 2

QB: 1

OL: 3

TE: 1

WR: 2

Papa Ahfua

OL • 6-4 • 285

Seattle, Wash. (O’Dea HS)

Coached by Monte Kohler at O’Dea HS

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 8 IOL, No. 3 in Washington

Rivals: 4 star, No. 1 OG, No. 7 in Washington

ESPN: 4 star, No. 5 OG, No. 1 in Washington

High School: 2024 Army All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl selection … Ranked No. 141 in ESPN top 300 in the nation … Helped lead O’Dea to the WIAA 3A semifinals before finishing the season with an 11-1 record, including a 7-0 ledger in 3A Metro-Mountain district play in 2023 … Was named All-Metro Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned First Team All-Metro Offensive Tackle honors as a senior.

Ernest Campbell

WR • 5-9 • 145

Refugio, Texas (Refugio HS)

Coached by Jason Herring at Refugio HS

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 65 WR, No. 64 in Texas

Rivals: 4 star, No. 56 WR, No. 57 in Texas

ESPN: 3 star, No. 53 WR, No. 65 in Texas

High School: As a senior he helped lead Refugio to a 12-2 record, including a quarterfinals appearance in the 2A state playoffs after claiming the District 15-2A title with a 6-0 record … In 2022, he recorded 35 catches for 597 yards, while adding 277 yards rushing ... Won the UIL 2A state 100m title as a junior (10.22) and sophomore (10.32), while also helping Refugio win the gold in the 4x100m and 4x200m relays in 2022 … As a sophomore he was unanimously named the District 15-2A Newcomer of the Year.

Myles Davis

DB • 6-2 • 200

Converse, Texas (Judson HS)

Coached by Mark Soto at Judson HS

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 30 Safety, No. 47 in Texas

Rivals: 4 star, No. 25 Safety, No. 48 in Texas

ESPN: 3 star, No. 35 Safety, No. 68 in Texas

High School: A dynamic two-way player and kick returner as a two-year varsity letterman for Judson HS … Totaled nearly 85 tackles, 12 passes defended and six interceptions, while registering 421 all-purpose yards in his career … As a senior he made 51 tackles, including 41 solo takedowns and 3.0 tackles for loss, while catching 11 passes for 110 yards and three scores, as well as scoring two touchdowns as a kickoff returner averaging 57.0 yards per return … In 2022 he made 32 tackles, including 23 solo takedowns, eight passes defended and three interceptions.

Dealyn Evans

DL • 6-5 • 270

Longview, Texas (Pine Tree HS)

Coached by Jason Bachman at Pine Tree HS

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 13 DL, No. 16 in Texas

Rivals: 4 star, No. 13 DE, No. 23 in Texas

ESPN: 4 star, No. 10 DT, No. 26 in Texas

High School: 2024 Under Armour All-American Bowl selection … Ranked No. 175 in ESPN top 300 in the nation … In 2023 he recorded 58 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks to earn first team all-district honors … As a junior he was a TSWA Class 5A Second Team All-State selection and District 8-5A First Team selection … Multi-sport athlete competing in football, basketball and track & field.

Ashton Funk

OL • 6-7 • 305

Katy, Texas (Tompkins HS)

Coached by Todd McVey at Tompkins HS

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 17 OT, No. 33 in Texas

Rivals: 4 star, No. 2 OG, No. 19 in Texas

ESPN: 4 star, No. 15 OT, No. 22 in Texas

High School: 2023 Houston TD Club Offensive Player of the Year Finalist … Ranked No. 147 in ESPN top 300 in the nation … As a junior he was a UIL District 19-6A First Team selection and TSWA Class 6A First Team All-State selection … Started primarily at left tackle as a sophomore.

Blake Ivy

OL • 6-4 • 295

League City, Texas (Clear Springs HS)

Coached by Anthony Renfro at Clear Springs HS

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 9 OL, No. 14 in Texas

Rivals: 4 star, No. 14 OL, No. 42 in Texas

ESPN: 4 star, No. 14 OL, No. 20 in Texas

High School: 2024 Under Armour All-American Bowl selection … Ranked No. 128 in ESPN top 300 in the nation … Three-year varsity starter at Clear Springs, including starting at right tackle as a sophomore and junior before moving to left tackle as a senior … As a junior he helped lead Clear Springs to an 8-4 record, including a 5-1 record in district play.

Kendall Jackson

DL • 6-4 • 260

Gainesville, Fla. (Buchholz HS)

Coached by Chuck Bell at Buchholz HS

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 45 DL, No. 53 in Florida

Rivals: 4 star, No. 34 DE, No. 72 in Florida

ESPN: 3 star, No. 61 DE, No. 82 in Florida

High School: Totaled nearly 150 career tackles, while helping lead Buchholz to numerous deep runs in the FHSAA state championships … As a senior he made 50 tackles, including 15 solo takedowns, 3.0 sacks and 14 hurries … In 2022, Jackson had 65 tackles, including 22.0 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Tristan Jernigan

LB • 6-1 • 220

Tupelo, Miss. (Tupelo HS)

Coached by Ty Hardin at Tupelo HS

247 Sports: 3 star, No. 48 LB, No. 16 in Mississippi

Rivals: 3 star, No. 21 LB, No. 17 in Mississippi

ESPN: 3 star, No. 18 LB, No. 15 in Mississippi

High School: Helped lead Tupelo to a 9-3 record, including an undefeated 4-0 ledger in 7A Region 2 play … As a senior he totaled 81 tackles, including 45 solo take downs and 6.0 tackles for loss, while registering 3.0 sacks and one interception returned for 60 yards … As a junior he finished with 96 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries … Was a key member of the Tupelo defense that recorded an undefeated regular season before finishing 13-1 and an MHSAA Class 6A semifinals appearance in 2022.

Eric Karner

TE • 6-5 • 225

Elmhurst, Ill. (Immaculate Conception)

Coached by William Krefft at Immaculate Conception

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 25 TE, No. 11 in Illinois

Rivals: 4 star, No. 16 TE, No. 9 in Illinois

ESPN: 3 star, No. 6 TE, No. 11 in Illinois

High School: Totaled 24 catches for 435 yards and seven touchdowns during his career at Immaculate Conception … Helped lead his team to a 9-3 record and a state quarterfinals appearance in 2023 … As a junior, he had 12 catches for 196 yards and three TDs.

Jordan Lockhart

LB • 6-1 • 225

Redlands, Calif. (St. John Bosco)

Coached by Jason Negro at St. John Bosco

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 30 LB, No. 29 in California

Rivals: 4 star, No. 6 ILB, No. 14 in California

ESPN: 3 star, No. 34 OLB, No. 38 in California

High School: 2024 Polynesian Bowl selection … Amassed 149 tackles, including 77 solo takedowns, 10.0 sacks and three forced fumbles during his career … As a senior, he helped lead St. John Bosco to an 11-2 record and the CIF Southern Section Division 1 state championship game … In 2023, he produced his best season recording 77 tackles, including 43 solo takedowns and 5.0 sacks … As a junior, his team finished as state champions with a 13-1 record, while he recorded 60 tackles, including 28 solo takedowns and 3.5 sacks … In his sophomore season, he saw limited action making 12 tackles.

Miles O’Neill

QB • 6-5 • 230

Marblehead, Mass. (Hun School)

Coached by Todd Smith at Hun School

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 21 QB, No. 4 in New Jersey

Rivals: 4 star, No. 17 QB, No. 2 in New Jersey

ESPN: 3 star, No. 36 QB, No. 18 in New Jersey

High School: Completed 258-of-357 passes for 4,332 yards and 43 touchdowns as a two-year starter at the Hun School … He was named the New Jersey Prep A Offensive Player of the Year after posting an 8-1 record, while completing 106-of-147 passes (72.1 percent) for 2,151 yards and 20 touchdowns … As a junior, he led Marblehead High School to an 8-2 record, while connecting on 152-of-210 passes (72.3 percent) for 2,181 yards and 23 TDs to earn All-Northeastern Conference honors.

Jordan Pride

DB • 6-2 • 185

Blountstown, Fla. (Blountstown HS)

Coached by Greg Jordan at Blountstown HS

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 13 S, No. 22 in Florida

Rivals: 4 star, No. 7 S, No. 14 in Florida

ESPN: 4 star, No. 11 S, No. 23 in Florida

High School: 2024 Army All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl selection … A multi-sport athlete and two-way player on the gridiron … Helped lead his team to the state semifinals as a senior finishing the season with an 8-4 record … Recorded 11 tackles, including six solo takedowns, while defending six passes with one interception as a senior … In 2023, he recorded 13 kickoff returns for 122 yards and nine punt returns for 93 yards … As a junior he transferred to IMG Academy before returning to Blountstown helping the Tigers to a 9-5 record and a state semifinals appearance … Caught 22 passes for 667 yards and six touchdowns, while recording 20 tackles and two interceptions in 2022 … Earned 1A All-State Second Team honors as wide receiver in 2021 registering 15 catches for 375 yards and six touchdowns … Owns a personal-best time of 11.02 in the 100m and has high jumped 6-2.

Izaiah Williams

WR • 6-0 • 172

Tampa, Fla. (Carrollwood Day HS)

Coached by Marshall Mcduffie at Carrollwood Day HS

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 54 WR, No. 44 in Florida

Rivals: 4 star, No. 75 WR, No. 78 in Florida

ESPN: 3 star, No. 58 WR, No. 63 in Florida

High School: A two-way standout in his senior season leading Carrollwood Day to an 8-2 record and a regional final appearance in the FHSAA state playoffs … In 2023, he caught 44 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns, while making 20 tackles, 1.0 sack and two interceptions on defense … Missed a large portion of his junior season due to injury, caught six passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in five games … Played for Wiregrass Ranch as a sophomore where he caught 34 passes for 524 yards and four touchdowns … Also runs track boasting a personal best 10.94 in the 100m.

Solomon Williams

DE • 6-3 • 250

Tampa, Fla. (Carrollwood Day HS)

Coached by Marshall Mcduffie at Carrollwood Day HS

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 17 Edge, No. 31 in Florida

Rivals: 4 star, No. 14 DE, No. 35 in Florida

ESPN: 4 star, No. 27 OLB, No. 52 in Florida

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football head coach Mike Elko completed his inaugural signing class after receiving National Letter of Intent from 14 student-athletes during the three-day early signing period.After inking 12 student-athletes on Wednesday, December 20, Elko added two signees before the early signing period shut down on Friday.Position BreakdownDB: 2DL: 3LB: 2QB: 1OL: 3TE: 1WR: 2Papa AhfuaOL • 6-4 • 285Seattle, Wash. (O’Dea HS)Coached by Monte Kohler at O’Dea HS247 Sports: 4 star, No. 8 IOL, No. 3 in WashingtonRivals: 4 star, No. 1 OG, No. 7 in WashingtonESPN: 4 star, No. 5 OG, No. 1 in WashingtonHigh School: 2024 Army All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl selection … Ranked No. 141 in ESPN top 300 in the nation … Helped lead O’Dea to the WIAA 3A semifinals before finishing the season with an 11-1 record, including a 7-0 ledger in 3A Metro-Mountain district play in 2023 … Was named All-Metro Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned First Team All-Metro Offensive Tackle honors as a senior.Ernest CampbellWR • 5-9 • 145Refugio, Texas (Refugio HS)Coached by Jason Herring at Refugio HS247 Sports: 4 star, No. 65 WR, No. 64 in TexasRivals: 4 star, No. 56 WR, No. 57 in TexasESPN: 3 star, No. 53 WR, No. 65 in TexasHigh School: As a senior he helped lead Refugio to a 12-2 record, including a quarterfinals appearance in the 2A state playoffs after claiming the District 15-2A title with a 6-0 record … In 2022, he recorded 35 catches for 597 yards, while adding 277 yards rushing ... Won the UIL 2A state 100m title as a junior (10.22) and sophomore (10.32), while also helping Refugio win the gold in the 4x100m and 4x200m relays in 2022 … As a sophomore he was unanimously named the District 15-2A Newcomer of the Year.Myles DavisDB • 6-2 • 200Converse, Texas (Judson HS)Coached by Mark Soto at Judson HS247 Sports: 4 star, No. 30 Safety, No. 47 in TexasRivals: 4 star, No. 25 Safety, No. 48 in TexasESPN: 3 star, No. 35 Safety, No. 68 in TexasHigh School: A dynamic two-way player and kick returner as a two-year varsity letterman for Judson HS … Totaled nearly 85 tackles, 12 passes defended and six interceptions, while registering 421 all-purpose yards in his career … As a senior he made 51 tackles, including 41 solo takedowns and 3.0 tackles for loss, while catching 11 passes for 110 yards and three scores, as well as scoring two touchdowns as a kickoff returner averaging 57.0 yards per return … In 2022 he made 32 tackles, including 23 solo takedowns, eight passes defended and three interceptions.Dealyn EvansDL • 6-5 • 270Longview, Texas (Pine Tree HS)Coached by Jason Bachman at Pine Tree HS247 Sports: 4 star, No. 13 DL, No. 16 in TexasRivals: 4 star, No. 13 DE, No. 23 in TexasESPN: 4 star, No. 10 DT, No. 26 in TexasHigh School: 2024 Under Armour All-American Bowl selection … Ranked No. 175 in ESPN top 300 in the nation … In 2023 he recorded 58 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks to earn first team all-district honors … As a junior he was a TSWA Class 5A Second Team All-State selection and District 8-5A First Team selection … Multi-sport athlete competing in football, basketball and track & field.Ashton FunkOL • 6-7 • 305Katy, Texas (Tompkins HS)Coached by Todd McVey at Tompkins HS247 Sports: 4 star, No. 17 OT, No. 33 in TexasRivals: 4 star, No. 2 OG, No. 19 in TexasESPN: 4 star, No. 15 OT, No. 22 in TexasHigh School: 2023 Houston TD Club Offensive Player of the Year Finalist … Ranked No. 147 in ESPN top 300 in the nation … As a junior he was a UIL District 19-6A First Team selection and TSWA Class 6A First Team All-State selection … Started primarily at left tackle as a sophomore.Blake IvyOL • 6-4 • 295League City, Texas (Clear Springs HS)Coached by Anthony Renfro at Clear Springs HS247 Sports: 4 star, No. 9 OL, No. 14 in TexasRivals: 4 star, No. 14 OL, No. 42 in TexasESPN: 4 star, No. 14 OL, No. 20 in TexasHigh School: 2024 Under Armour All-American Bowl selection … Ranked No. 128 in ESPN top 300 in the nation … Three-year varsity starter at Clear Springs, including starting at right tackle as a sophomore and junior before moving to left tackle as a senior … As a junior he helped lead Clear Springs to an 8-4 record, including a 5-1 record in district play.Kendall JacksonDL • 6-4 • 260Gainesville, Fla. (Buchholz HS)Coached by Chuck Bell at Buchholz HS247 Sports: 4 star, No. 45 DL, No. 53 in FloridaRivals: 4 star, No. 34 DE, No. 72 in FloridaESPN: 3 star, No. 61 DE, No. 82 in FloridaHigh School: Totaled nearly 150 career tackles, while helping lead Buchholz to numerous deep runs in the FHSAA state championships … As a senior he made 50 tackles, including 15 solo takedowns, 3.0 sacks and 14 hurries … In 2022, Jackson had 65 tackles, including 22.0 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.Tristan JerniganLB • 6-1 • 220Tupelo, Miss. (Tupelo HS)Coached by Ty Hardin at Tupelo HS247 Sports: 3 star, No. 48 LB, No. 16 in MississippiRivals: 3 star, No. 21 LB, No. 17 in MississippiESPN: 3 star, No. 18 LB, No. 15 in MississippiHigh School: Helped lead Tupelo to a 9-3 record, including an undefeated 4-0 ledger in 7A Region 2 play … As a senior he totaled 81 tackles, including 45 solo take downs and 6.0 tackles for loss, while registering 3.0 sacks and one interception returned for 60 yards … As a junior he finished with 96 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries … Was a key member of the Tupelo defense that recorded an undefeated regular season before finishing 13-1 and an MHSAA Class 6A semifinals appearance in 2022.Eric KarnerTE • 6-5 • 225Elmhurst, Ill. (Immaculate Conception)Coached by William Krefft at Immaculate Conception247 Sports: 4 star, No. 25 TE, No. 11 in IllinoisRivals: 4 star, No. 16 TE, No. 9 in IllinoisESPN: 3 star, No. 6 TE, No. 11 in IllinoisHigh School: Totaled 24 catches for 435 yards and seven touchdowns during his career at Immaculate Conception … Helped lead his team to a 9-3 record and a state quarterfinals appearance in 2023 … As a junior, he had 12 catches for 196 yards and three TDs.Jordan LockhartLB • 6-1 • 225Redlands, Calif. (St. John Bosco)Coached by Jason Negro at St. John Bosco247 Sports: 4 star, No. 30 LB, No. 29 in CaliforniaRivals: 4 star, No. 6 ILB, No. 14 in CaliforniaESPN: 3 star, No. 34 OLB, No. 38 in CaliforniaHigh School: 2024 Polynesian Bowl selection … Amassed 149 tackles, including 77 solo takedowns, 10.0 sacks and three forced fumbles during his career … As a senior, he helped lead St. John Bosco to an 11-2 record and the CIF Southern Section Division 1 state championship game … In 2023, he produced his best season recording 77 tackles, including 43 solo takedowns and 5.0 sacks … As a junior, his team finished as state champions with a 13-1 record, while he recorded 60 tackles, including 28 solo takedowns and 3.5 sacks … In his sophomore season, he saw limited action making 12 tackles.Miles O’NeillQB • 6-5 • 230Marblehead, Mass. (Hun School)Coached by Todd Smith at Hun School247 Sports: 4 star, No. 21 QB, No. 4 in New JerseyRivals: 4 star, No. 17 QB, No. 2 in New JerseyESPN: 3 star, No. 36 QB, No. 18 in New JerseyHigh School: Completed 258-of-357 passes for 4,332 yards and 43 touchdowns as a two-year starter at the Hun School … He was named the New Jersey Prep A Offensive Player of the Year after posting an 8-1 record, while completing 106-of-147 passes (72.1 percent) for 2,151 yards and 20 touchdowns … As a junior, he led Marblehead High School to an 8-2 record, while connecting on 152-of-210 passes (72.3 percent) for 2,181 yards and 23 TDs to earn All-Northeastern Conference honors.Jordan PrideDB • 6-2 • 185Blountstown, Fla. (Blountstown HS)Coached by Greg Jordan at Blountstown HS247 Sports: 4 star, No. 13 S, No. 22 in FloridaRivals: 4 star, No. 7 S, No. 14 in FloridaESPN: 4 star, No. 11 S, No. 23 in FloridaHigh School: 2024 Army All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl selection … A multi-sport athlete and two-way player on the gridiron … Helped lead his team to the state semifinals as a senior finishing the season with an 8-4 record … Recorded 11 tackles, including six solo takedowns, while defending six passes with one interception as a senior … In 2023, he recorded 13 kickoff returns for 122 yards and nine punt returns for 93 yards … As a junior he transferred to IMG Academy before returning to Blountstown helping the Tigers to a 9-5 record and a state semifinals appearance … Caught 22 passes for 667 yards and six touchdowns, while recording 20 tackles and two interceptions in 2022 … Earned 1A All-State Second Team honors as wide receiver in 2021 registering 15 catches for 375 yards and six touchdowns … Owns a personal-best time of 11.02 in the 100m and has high jumped 6-2.Izaiah WilliamsWR • 6-0 • 172Tampa, Fla. (Carrollwood Day HS)Coached by Marshall Mcduffie at Carrollwood Day HS247 Sports: 4 star, No. 54 WR, No. 44 in FloridaRivals: 4 star, No. 75 WR, No. 78 in FloridaESPN: 3 star, No. 58 WR, No. 63 in FloridaHigh School: A two-way standout in his senior season leading Carrollwood Day to an 8-2 record and a regional final appearance in the FHSAA state playoffs … In 2023, he caught 44 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns, while making 20 tackles, 1.0 sack and two interceptions on defense … Missed a large portion of his junior season due to injury, caught six passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in five games … Played for Wiregrass Ranch as a sophomore where he caught 34 passes for 524 yards and four touchdowns … Also runs track boasting a personal best 10.94 in the 100m.Solomon WilliamsDE • 6-3 • 250Tampa, Fla. (Carrollwood Day HS)Coached by Marshall Mcduffie at Carrollwood Day HS247 Sports: 4 star, No. 17 Edge, No. 31 in FloridaRivals: 4 star, No. 14 DE, No. 35 in FloridaESPN: 4 star, No. 27 OLB, No. 52 in FloridaHigh School: Helped lead Carrollwood Day to an 8-2 record and a regional final appearance in the FHSAA state playoffs as a senior … Totaled 61 tackles, including 32.0 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks with one forced fumble as a junior … As a sophomore he made 32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery … A dual-sport athlete that also plays basketball.orced fumble as a junior … As a sophomore he made 32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery … A dual-sport athlete that also plays basketball.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.