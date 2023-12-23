Two men arrested, charged for money laundering in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two men are charged with money laundering after law enforcement made a surprising discovery during a traffic stop in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says Tuesday afternoon, Drug Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 for traffic violations.

Smith observed the spare tire had been tampered with.

Smith scanned the tire with his handheld scanner and found bundles of money in the tire.

Smith then arrested the driver Everado Luna Guerrero, 34, and the passenger Salvador Gamez, 19, both of Edinburg.

The men were transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and charged with Felony Money Laundering.

The total amount of cash bundles seized was $199,910.

Two men arrested for money laundering (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

