4th Stash My Kicks Sneaker Drive

KBTX News 3 at Six - Saturday(Recurring)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Children in need received some new shoes for Christmas Saturday.

The 4th Stash My Kicks Sneaker Drive took place at Halftime Bar and Grill on Highway 21 in Bryan.

The event started when a group of shoe collectors got together to give out their shoes, as well as some new pairs they bought, for those in need.

The goal for this year was to give away 200 pair.

Organizers say they’re taking care of little kids, preschool and some young adults as well.

“It’s just something that was on my mind, in remembrance of my mom. We’ve been doing it, this is our fourth year doing it. And we just want to take care of the kids in need. And to see the kids get their Christmas wish and grant them a pair of shoes is doing a lot for us,” said Elak Bazy, Creator of Stash My Kicks Sneaker Drive.

They also held a raffle for a new pair of Air Jordans.

They have two pair to win, in different sizes. Before the event was over, they raised more than $700.00. The money will be divided up to help two families in need this holiday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves posing as tree trimmers have targeted at least two families in Houston and possibly a...
College Station woman says tree trimmer scammers in the Houston area also targeted her home
Dam washed out in Burleson County
Road wash out in Burleson county prompts boil water alert.
WHATABURGER TREE
College Station mom’s Whataburger-themed Christmas tree grabs attention of fast-food chain
Money found in spare tire during traffic stop in Fayette County
Two men arrested, charged for money laundering in Fayette County
Wilson Drug in Hearne closing after first opening in 1954
Hearne pharmacy serving community since 1954 announces closure

Latest News

In Burleson County, the Sheriff’s Office had its annual Shop with a Cop at the Caldwell...
Burleson County Shop with a Cop
Saturday Evening Weather Update - December 23
Farmers' Market of Brazos County
Brazos County Farmers’ Market remained open close to Christmas
Saturday night and Sunday rain is expected to leave behind at least 0.5" to 1" of rain across...
Much needed rain chance drenches first half of Christmas Eve