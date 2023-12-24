BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Children in need received some new shoes for Christmas Saturday.

The 4th Stash My Kicks Sneaker Drive took place at Halftime Bar and Grill on Highway 21 in Bryan.

The event started when a group of shoe collectors got together to give out their shoes, as well as some new pairs they bought, for those in need.

The goal for this year was to give away 200 pair.

Organizers say they’re taking care of little kids, preschool and some young adults as well.

“It’s just something that was on my mind, in remembrance of my mom. We’ve been doing it, this is our fourth year doing it. And we just want to take care of the kids in need. And to see the kids get their Christmas wish and grant them a pair of shoes is doing a lot for us,” said Elak Bazy, Creator of Stash My Kicks Sneaker Drive.

They also held a raffle for a new pair of Air Jordans.

They have two pair to win, in different sizes. Before the event was over, they raised more than $700.00. The money will be divided up to help two families in need this holiday.

