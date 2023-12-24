Authorities identify woman killed in natural gas explosion at Rogers home

ROGERS, Texas (KWTX) - A natural gas explosion at a Rogers home has left one person dead and multiple others injured Sunday morning, the Rogers Volunteer Fire Department confirmed to KWTX.

According to Rogers VFD, the home collapsed after a natural gas explosion and then a fire started.

Six adults were in the home preparing for the holiday at the time of the explosion, Rogers VFD says.

Manuela Carrillo, 64, wasn’t able to escape the home when the explosion occurred and died. Her husband, Fidel Carrillo, also 64, along with four of their family members are injured, according to Rogers VFD.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said Fidel suffered severe burns to his body attempting to rescue his wife and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Emergency in Temple and later transferred to a Dallas burn treatment facility.

The Sheriff’s Office says the call came in at 9:03 a.m. and units responded to a house fire at 105 West Gulf Avenue.

The other four family members who were inside the home at the time all suffered burns and injuries, but not life threatening ones, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office. They were also taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

The Carrillo family has requested time and privacy to grieve the loss of Manuela and ask for prayers for Fidel’s recovery.

The Bell County Fire Marshall says they are still investigating the cause of the explosion.

No additional information is available at this time.

