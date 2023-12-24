Burleson County Shop with a Cop
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In Burleson County, the Sheriff’s Office held its annual Shop with a Cop at the Caldwell Walmart on Thursday.
Kids got to buy gifts for their families and some for them.
Afterward they wrapped the gifts at the Caldwell fire department.
Gifts were paid for through community donations and the Burleson County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy Association. The Texas Rangers were represented along with Texas Park Police to assist with the kids.
Anyone wanting to help out next year is asked to contact Chief Deputy Rios at the Sheriff’s Office.
