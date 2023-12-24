County jail gets in holiday spirit with arrest of the Grinch on Christmas Eve

The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
By Aaron Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - It looks like the Grinch won’t be stealing anyone’s Christmas this year, according to a county jail in Indiana.

The Vanderburgh County Jail is having festive fun this Christmas Eve.

According to their recent jail records, the Grinch was arrested and booked into the jail on Christmas Eve morning and charged for court ordered confinement.

This continues a running joke from earlier this month when the Evansville Police Department put out a public service announcement after they accused the Grinch of stealing Christmas lights and decorations at the CK Newsome Center.

WFIE reached out to the jail for his affidavit and officials provided this statement:

“The Grinch was arrested on a court ordered confinement charge. At this time, we don’t have any further information … But he won’t be stealing Christmas this year!”

