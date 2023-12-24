Fire destroys home in Leon County

By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST
BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters in Leon County responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. According to Centerville Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened around 7:45 a.m. at a house on County Road 284.

CVFD was dispatched as mutual aid, joining Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, East Leon County Volunteer Fire Department, Leon County Emergency Management and Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Nobody was inside when firefighters arrived. According to a GoFundMe, the house’s occupant had lived there for 45 years, and the house is a total loss.

