Jaylen Henderson feeling comfortable as A&M's starting QB

Jaylen Henderson feeling comfortable as A&M's QB1
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Bowl is four days out, and as the football team makes it’s final preparations quarterback Jaylen Henderson is feeling more comfortable with each rep that he takes.

Henderson started the season as the third string quarterback but became the starter after Max Johnson was injured in the Ole Miss game.

Henderson’s played in four games and has rushed for 104 yards with two touchdowns and thrown for over 700 yards and six scores.

Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson calls Henderson resilient and confident but also humble.

“You get a guy that starts off as a third string quarterback and he’s called up to be the leader of this program.. he’s done a tremendous job,” Elijah Robinson said. “We grew closer as I stepped into the roll as the interim. It’s been a joy to have him as my quarterback. I’m going to miss him. He’s going to do great things. I’m looking forward to watching him. I know he brings excitement to this team (and) guys play hard for him and guys have his back.

