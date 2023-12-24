One dead, two injured in Milam County crash

According to police, the crash happened around 10 p.m. on December 23 near the 700 block of Hwy 79/Cameron Ave
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - One person died and two others were injured in a crash Saturday night in Rockdale.

According to police, the crash happened around 10 p.m. on December 23 near the 700 block of Hwy 79/Cameron Ave.

Police said their initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by Aaron Avila, 20, crossed into the center turn lane and hit a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Fred Hanhart. Hanhart was waiting to turn into Wal-Mart.

Avila was taken to the hospital where has later pronounced dead. Hanhart and his passenger, Clayton Merka, 31, were both taken to the hospital. Hanhart was listed in critical condition, and Merka was treated for minor injuries and released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

