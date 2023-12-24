Santa drags a cold front into the Brazos Valley behind his sleigh for Christmas Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One more chance to pull the Christmas sweater over your head! After a healthy rain event soaked Saturday evening and the first half of Christmas Eve, Santa Claus is leaving a festive chill under the Brazos Valley’s tree this year. Do not be surprised if out on the lawn you hear a clatter this evening. Brisk and blustery wind is swooping into the area in the wake of those eight tiny reindeer.

BLUSTERY WIND BY MIDNIGHT

Evening plans out and about across the Brazos Valley for Christmas Eve night? Headed to or from church services by or after 9pm - 11pm? If so, grab a heavier coat than you think you might need. As this cold front reaches the Brazos Valley, wind gusts 30-35mph or slightly higher are expected to rush our holiday chill in from the northwest. Temperatures will make a dive into the 50s but it will feel colder as that wind bites at your nose.

CHRISTMAS DAY

No white Christmas for the Brazos Valley, but at least humidity and 70° highs are swiped away!

Forecast for Christmas in Bryan-College Station (KBTX)

Morning temperatures start the day in the seasonable low-to-mid 40s. Factor in a wind that is still running between 10 and 20mph, with the occasional gust 25mph or higher, and we are dressing for the low-to-mid 30s as we step out of the house to get to Grandma’s or test out the goods left under the tree.

Mid-to-high-level clouds will stream overhead throughout the day. Filtered sunlight and a brisk, breezy north-northwest wind will hold afternoon highs to just the mid 50s. Again, tack on that whimsical wind and it will only feel like the upper 40s to right around 50° by mid-afternoon.

Enjoy the time with family, friends, and that mug of hot chocolate! Merry Christmas, Brazos Valley. -- The PinPoint Weather Team

