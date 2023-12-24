Texas A&M and Oklahoma State kick off bowl festivities with Rodeo Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Rodeo Bowl at the Texas Bowl was held at NFG Arena in Houston. In what was a rematch from the 2019 Texas Bowl Rodeo Bowl, Oklahoma State got their revenge.

“This is what bowl games are all about. Come here, have some fun and still get the work in and go compete when it’s game day,” said Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson.

The Aggies and Cowboys competed in seven total events including calf “branding”, roping, calf petting and a hay bale toss.

Oklahoma State dominated A&M, winning the rodeo six events to one.

“Next time we have to strategically plan who is going out there for what event but it’s good to see the guys have fun,” said Robinson. “I loved both sides, they both competed and had good sportsmanship. It was fun to watch.”

Historically, whoever wins, the rodeo bowl goes on to win the bowl game.

“We have been to a lot of bowl games and this is one of the coolest things at any of the bowl games they do with the teams together,” said Oklahoma State head coach, Mike Gundy. “It was really cool, the rodeo act. Both teams and players they get into it, it’s a lot of fun and a lot of close calls tonight at the rodeo but a lot of fun for both teams.”

The Aggies and Cowboys will square off on the gridiron at the TaxAct Texas Bowl December 27th at 8 p.m. in NRG Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.