Ainias Smith is taking on a new role for the Texas Bowl

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies are now just three days away from taking on No. 20 Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas bowl.

While Ainias Smith’s time in College Station as a player has come to and end, as a coach it’s just getting started.

Interim head coach Elijah Robinson plans to put him to use on the sideline as a coach.

“Ainias has been here for a few years. If anybody could coach those guys they got respect from those guys, it would be Ainias,” said Robinson. “He does a really good job working with the receivers. He brings juice to practice. He is a joy to be around.”

The wide receiver announced earlier this month he was declaring for the 2024 NFL draft and will not be playing in the Texas Bowl.

“He is out there every single day, truthfully being a coach with the wide outs. That guys knows football and knows football to the extent to where he could coach if he wanted to,” said tight end Max Wright. “He has helped me out with some things and routes and stuff. He is a great guy vision wise with seeing things pre-snap. He’s awesome.”

The Aggies and Cowboys face off December 27th at NRG Stadium.

