Christmas Eve Rain

By Berkeley Taylor
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Up on the house top, drip, drip, drip! Down through the chimney with good St. Nick! Christmas weekend brought the Brazos Valley a much needed present...rain!

Light, scattered showers moved through the Brazos Valley on both Thursday and Friday, but the more widespread rounds of rain came late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. Saturday’s rain was mostly fueled by a warm front lifting Gulf moisture into Southeast Texas. The motion of these showers was generally from southwest to northeast. Sunday’s rain, however, was ushered in by a low pressure system, bringing a line of showers and storms from the west to the east.

Holiday Weekend Rainfall Totals : Dec 23-24
Holiday Weekend Rainfall Totals : Dec 23-24(kbtx)

This was likely the Brazos Valley’s last shot at getting rain for 2023, and it was very much needed. Most of the region is still being plagued by drought, so much so that it is estimated that we would need to receive anywhere from six to nine inches of rain in order to be completely rid of drought. Even after this weekend’s impressive rainfall, we are still 11.94 inches below what would be considered climatologically average for this time of year. There is a spotty chance for rain on the first day of 2024, so here’s to hoping that that will set the tone for a much wetter year!

Below is a list of rainfall totals from reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley since Friday morning:

  • Cameron: 2.18″
  • Hearne: 3.16″
  • Caldwell: 2.00″
  • Giddings: 1.86″
  • Bryan/College Station: 1.81″
  • Brenham: 0.81″
  • Bellville: 1.01″
  • Hempstead: 1.16″
  • Navasota: 0.94″
  • Anderson: 0.94″
  • Conroe: 0.85″
  • Coldspring: 1.45″
  • Huntsville: 0.94″
  • Madisonville: 1.39″
  • Centerville: 2.80″
  • Crockett: 1.27″
  • Trinity: 0.88″
  • Carlos: 1.13″
  • Carter’s Crossing: 1.50″
  • South Nantucket: 1.60″
  • Snook: 1.71″

