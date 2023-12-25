Local churches celebrate the birth of Christ with Christmas Eve celebrations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M United Methodist Church in College Station was one of many churches throughout the Brazos Valley hosting Christmas Eve celebrations in addition to their normal Sunday services.

The historic church, now in its 150th year, held eight services, all with their unique character, flair, and diverse characteristics.

In addition to their 8:30 am, 9:45 am, and 11:00 am services, they held a Children & Family Service where children of all ages could participate and reenact the story of Christmas.

Children were invited to dress up as characters from the nativity scene, including Mary, Joseph, the three wise men and the animals that were in Bethlehem. The service also featured live music, a message geared toward both children and adults, and ended with candle lighting and glow sticks for children to participate safely.

A&M UMC also held a Contemporary Service along with three traditional services, with one set to end on Christmas morning at midnight.

A&M UMC’s Senior Pastor Rev. Preston Greenwaldt says the church has a way for everyone to celebrate the birth of Christ.

“It’s amazing to see each service that we hold. It’s a specific service for different people, and it’s a way for people to find Christmas in different traditions,” said Pastor Greenwaldt.

“Whether that’s with a guitar and drums, or with the organ and some strings that are gonna come at seven and nine. Whether that’s just to be simply in a room with another 150, 200 people who want to stay up until midnight and celebrate the Christmas Day actually coming to life. Each one has its own voice. It has its own way and its own expression of finding Jesus and just reminds us of all the different ways we find God and how we celebrate that across the community,” Pastor Greenwaldt added.

Pastor Greenwaldt said one of his favorite parts about Sunday’s service that’s geared toward children is to watch them become part of the story.

“It’s one thing to hear it, it’s another thing to just see it on television. But when they get to put on the costumes and be shepherds, to be wise men, and to be people participating in the story, it reminds us we’re actively involved in the narrative,” said Greenwaldt. “We’re still participating in the story and the love of Jesus in our everyday life. So, we’re just really excited about watching each one of them get to be a part of the story itself.”

