Police: 1 dead, several injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado mall

A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.
A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.(KKTV)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Colorado say one man was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired during a fight at the mall.

Police say two groups of people started fighting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday inside Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs when gunshots rang out.

One man died, and two other men are in serious condition after suffering gunshot wounds, KKTV reports.

A woman also suffered injuries in the incident, but police say she was not shot.

The mall was cleared and closed, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

While no one is in custody yet, police say they have multiple people detained, as they continue to investigate. They are asking any witnesses or anyone else with information to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.

Police add that the mall will reopen Tuesday, as originally planned, after the holiday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road washed out in Burleson County
Road wash out in Burleson County prompts boil water alert, residents stranded
Money found in spare tire during traffic stop in Fayette County
Two men arrested, charged for money laundering in Fayette County
Saturday night and Sunday rain is expected to leave behind at least 0.5" to 1" of rain across...
Much needed rain chance drenches first half of Christmas Eve
Home destroyed in fire in Walker County
Fire destroys home in Walker County
Wilson Drug in Hearne closing after first opening in 1954
Hearne pharmacy serving community since 1954 announces closure

Latest News

Choice Walters is missing after police say she was abducted by her mother.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio girl abducted by her mother
Sunday Evening Weather Update - December 24
Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.
Endangered Okapi calf born at Cincinnati Zoo
Local restaurants open this year on Christmas Day