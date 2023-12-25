Santa Spreads Joy at Post Oak Mall on Christmas Eve as kids make last-minute wishes

Santa Claus at Post Oak Mall
Santa Claus at Post Oak Mall(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Santa and his reindeer brought Christmas cheer to children in the Brazos Valley, making a special stop at Post Oak Mall on Christmas Eve.

Children took pictures and excitedly shared their wishes with Jolly Saint Nicholas, creating magical moments of joy.

“I want a reindeer plushie!” said one little girl.

“All the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books,” expressed one young man.

Amid the holiday hustle and bustle, Santa’s magic filled the mall as he made candy canes vanish and reappear, wowing all the kids.

On a personal note, Santa told KBTX he loves to spread Christmas cheer near and far. He’s been at the Post Oak Mall for four holiday seasons and says he loves every minute of it.

“Just family after family coming in, you know and to me seeing the excitement with the kids and taking pictures with their families is just as special to me as it is to them,” said Santa.

Santa says he looking forward to spending time with his family after making deliveries tonight.

Children visiting the mall also had the opportunity to write letters to Santa.

