10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire

A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.(WJZ via CNN Newsource)
By WJZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) - It was a Christmas morning tragedy in Maryland when a 10-year-old girl died in a house fire.

When firefighters found the family standing outside their home, the family said a young girl was still inside.

Neighbors said the house was fully engulfed in flames.

It took 75 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

When they were able to get inside, they found the 10-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other family members reportedly lived in the home, including four adults and a 13-year-old boy.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurants open this year on Christmas Day
Large police presence temporarily blocks parking lot in Bryan
Arrest made after vehicle temporarily blocks Tejas Center parking lot in Bryan
Ainias Smith is taking on a new role for the Texas Bowl
According to police, the crash happened around 10 p.m. on December 23 near the 700 block of...
One dead, two injured in Milam County crash
Authorities identify woman killed in natural gas explosion at Rogers home

Latest News

A crashed podcast was among the viral hits of 2023.
Year in review: Biggest viral moments
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister, said his country is being attacked from seven arenas....
Israeli officials claim they're fighting 'multi-arena war'
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon speaks during a Q&A with members of Voterama, a...
As AI deepfakes go mainstream and social media guardrails fade, experts warn of impact on elections