Bryan PD responded to an aggravated robbery that took place over the weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating an aggravated robbery that took place over the holiday weekend.

On Saturday, December 23rd, officers responded to the 1500 block of N Washington for reports of a robbery.

Police say the armed suspects approached the victim and demanded a firearm he was carrying.

Public Information Officer Kole Taylor said there were no injuries and this is an ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

