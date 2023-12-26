Bryan PD responded to an aggravated robbery that took place over the weekend

By Julia Lewis
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating an aggravated robbery that took place over the holiday weekend.

On Saturday, December 23rd, officers responded to the 1500 block of N Washington for reports of a robbery.

Police say the armed suspects approached the victim and demanded a firearm he was carrying.

Public Information Officer Kole Taylor said there were no injuries and this is an ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

